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Deanna Watson's avatar
Deanna Watson
May 19, 2024

You’re the most thought provoking writer ever.

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[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
May 22, 2024

As I understand it, humans are pretty robust to any one concussion, but that multiple concussions, even multiple low-level head impacts, can have a significant cumulative effect. Ironically given my example later, MuhammaEggAli is a very good demonstration of this.

So I think people's perception in relation to concussion in an absolute sense is at least partly influenced by examples of multiple concussion such as Muhammed Ali.

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