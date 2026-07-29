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Yaw's avatar
Yaw
17h

Great read Cremiux.

It's even worse than you think for Botswana. The president of Botswana right now, Duma Boko is trying to get more ownership of the diamonds from de beers right when natural diamond market is weakening. Natural diamonds getting replaced by synthetic diamonds is like when Chile's finances were annihilated in the early 1900s when Chilean nitrate got replaced by German scientists figuring out the Haber-Bosch process which mass produced nitrate fertilizer.

Just some things to add, botswana struggled in manufacturing in part due to South Africa's post apartheid nationalism. I'll give one example, in Botswana, a zimbabwe businessman named Billy Rautenbach made the Motor Company of Botswana (MCB) which entered a joint venture with the Botswana government's Botswana Development Co. which made Hyundai & Volvos in a lego kit fashion in Gaborone in 1990s and thanks to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) free trade agreement, MCB could sell volvos and Hyundai cars tariff free in the South African market.

Nelson Mandela had the nationalist industrial policy of the Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP 1995). These were tax credits and incentive schemes that rewarded assemblers located in South Africa. So now, multinationals in South Africa were more competitive, hurting Botswanan firms competing in South Africa.

In addition in the SACU, South Africa lowered the import quota of cars so there would be less competition.

MCB needed to sell at least 2K cars per month to break even, but Mandela's government limited the quota to 1K at lower tariffs, then after 1K, every foreign car was sold at 100% tariffs. This quota scheme made it uneconomical to sell cars from Botswana since the whole point of a multinational to sell in Botswana was to use Botswana's cheaper labor at the time to sell to the South African market tariff free. Also, since, none of the other Southern African neighbors had a big enough market (Namibia didnt even have 2M people in the 1990s) or was lucrative enough (think Zambia or Zimbabwe) to justify the fixed costs of making a factory there. The MCB operator also had some fraud charges. By 2000, the Hyundai plant in Botswana closed.

https://iol.co.za/business-report/international/1999-03-11-sa-botswana-may-collide-over-hyundai-sales/ (link for quota scheme)

https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/report/11782/south-africa-job-losses-follow-hyundai-liquidation (link for hyundai plant going bankrupt in botswana)

Secondly, the only reason why Botswana succeeded is because it didnt nationalize from de Beers while my country Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Zaire (Congo) did and ran their industries to the ground. Or to be "charitable" they treated their nationalized diamond company as a public sector job welfare slush fund and completely ignored the enterprise part of it, making them unprofitable black boxes until the country went bankrupt and IMF recommended privatization. I think it also helped that in all those other African countries, their diamonds were alluvial which are easily smuggable, while botswana diamonds need top end diamonding mining equipment. As a result, Botswana diamonds were unsmugglable. So botswana also had a geology advantage there.

Also, Botswana kept De Beers running the operation only getting more ownership over time.

I wrote more about how screwed Botswana is with more detail here. You did an awesome job, but i added some extra detail in my Q&A here:

https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/guns-germs-and-cobalt-q-and-a-9-insights?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=garki

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Handle's avatar
Handle
18h

The era of dominance of natural diamonds is over. Not only is there now competition from excellent lab diamonds, but there is lab Moissanite (Silicon Carbide) which is no mere costume jewelry but in my opinion forms superior gems with better radiant appearance than even diamond, and is only inferior in very marginal difference in absolute hardness, which, unless you are going to use your pretty stone for cutting or grinding something, makes no difference.

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