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Natalia Bower's avatar
Natalia Bower
13h

Interesting that so much hinges on 2012. What happened in 2012? Obama was already president, it wasn’t his first election. Trump, brexit, merkel’s millions were nowhere on the scene yet. I remember noticing the extent of woke madness seeping into the public sphere outside of academia and college campuses around 2012, but I am surprised it extended so far that it is seen this much in attitudes across white liberals. Was there some media source or social media platform that was becoming very active around that time? There was HuffPost, slate, daily kos…were such things enough to have such an impact on white attitudes about other whites?

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Tanmay Bothra's avatar
Tanmay Bothra
11hEdited

Richard Hanania published an excellent article a while ago called "Anti-woke as autism" (https://www.richardhanania.com/p/anti-woke-as-autism), and treating white liberals' poll-measured stated preferences as even remotely relevant indicators of their actual preferences is exactly the kind of misguidedly autistic anti-wokeness he talks about.

To illustrate the point with a simple example from his article, consider the "fat acceptance" movement during the peak woke era. The only commentary we heard from liberals about weight was that it supposedly has nothing to do with physical attractiveness because "big is beautiful." We saw plus-sized models, etc all over the place with the implied (and sometimes explicitly stated) message being that their plus-size could not possibly have any implications on their attractiveness. A running poll of self-identified progressives, and maybe even liberals, on whether they find fat people physically attractive would unquestionably have documented a significant spike in "yes" responses during 2016-2020. Does this mean that wokes actually started to care meaningfully less about weight as a factor in physical attractiveness and started to find fat people physically attractive?

Well, someone's perceptions of physical attractiveness is inevitably going to influence their dating preferences and choices and how they treat other people. So if wokes really started to find fat people a lot more physically attractive like they claimed, then you would expect to see fat people start to get many more likes on dating apps and much more attention from the opposite sex, at least in progressive areas such as college campuses, than they used to. You would expect woke male college professors who fully paid lip service to "big is beautiful" to show no subtle biases whatsoever in favor of thinner female students relative to fatter ones during personal interactions.

Obviously, no such thing ever happened, because no one really started believing that "big is beautiful", which was always just a polite/politically correct stated preference that never reflected their revealed preferences. The vast majority of liberals who paid any kind of lip service to "big is "beautiful" viscerally found plus-sized models to be as out-of-place in an ad as conservatives did. This is the kind of contradiction that conservatives would correctly call "virtue signalling". White liberals' poll responses on race are the same kind of virtue-signalling as their fake stated preferences about fatness being attractive. If White liberals really shifted their truly-held racial preferences in favor of non-whites, then there would be evidence of that in their revealed preferences, but there isn't. At least not nearly as much as taking poll responses at face value would imply.

Someone's dating preferences are usually among their most visceral and deeply-held emotions and thus a good indicator of revealed/truly-held preferences. It's especially valuable as a proxy for revealed preferences about race because it's the one area of life in which it's not taboo to express racial preferences for White people- you can't really say "I only want White friends/neighbors/colleagues/doctors/immigrants", but it's largely still acceptable to say "I only want to date White people." So if White liberals actually started to like non-whites a lot more than they liked other whites after Floyd, you would expect to see non-white people start to do much better and white people start to do much worse among white people on dating apps in liberal areas. You'd expect to see a surge of white people buying homes in majority-non-white areas relative to majority-white areas and enrolling their kids in majority-non-white schools. No such things ever happened, and as Hanania noted in his article, being White has always been valued on dating apps to the point that apps don't want to publish the data. There is no evidence whatsoever of any change in those dynamics or a huge post-Floyd increase in inter-racial marriages between Whites and non-Whites.

The "self-hating White liberal phenomenon" is really just the "virtue-signalling and lying White liberal phenomenon".

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