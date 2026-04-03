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Headless Marbles
Apr 3

Probably men care more about obesity in their mates than women do, high status men have more choice of mates, and a common way to gain status is by mating well (or, at the least, there is assortative mating for status), thus higher status women tend to be less obese, but not higher status men, ultimately because of the sexes' asymmetry in mate preferences.

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johnnyloincloth
Apr 3

Interesting that the decline in obesity rates for high income men is higher than that of high income women. Especially as GLP1 usage should be higher in the latter cohort. Is there data for 2024 and 2025 to see if this trend persists?

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