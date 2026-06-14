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Wachmeister's avatar
Wachmeister
1d

yes the guy with a PhD in Biophysics has no idea how biology works lol

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1 reply by Cremieux
Dr Michael Sikorav's avatar
Dr Michael Sikorav
6h

Excellent read sir, thank you

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