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Denton Salle's avatar
Denton Salle
21h

I would have bet that way. Just like bird choppers.

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Ben Sparks's avatar
Ben Sparks
19h

"Data centers are clean, they pay high taxes, during their construction they pay a lot of blue collar workers and after construction they continue to stimulate the local economy, and they have very little impact on things like local utility costs or housing prices."

You write like it's a simple cut and dry fact and yet there's no source? In fact a quick Google search pulls up tons of studies that contradict this or point to the need for more research and regulation. Stating it so matter-of-factly is misleading.

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