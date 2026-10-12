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thepast's avatar
thepast
17h

This is extremely funny.

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Randall Randall's avatar
Randall Randall
17h

I lost some confidence in Pangram based on the Hacker News comments on this (otherwise unrelated) story: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=49857899

It seemed to be AI-written to me, so when I saw some say Pangram told them "100% human" I used the free plan to check myself, and it said 29% AI. Others claimed Pangram told them "100% AI" and various other numbers, akin to rolling a D100. It could be that all those other people were just making it up, or not pasting in the whole article for some reason, but even if a lot of people are honestly holding it wrong, it at least means that you can't trust Pangram numbers that get reported without checking each discussed passage yourself.

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