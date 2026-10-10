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Jeycob Carlson's avatar
Jeycob Carlson
32m

Really good post. BTW Have you seen the arguments from some anti-vaccine doctors that say their unvaccinated patients have less allergies and other issues than their vaccinated patients? Would love to hear your response

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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
36m

You see the same panic with the anti-EMF alarmists. They will point at a (in my opinion rather weak) paper on the hazard of cell phones back in the days that the primary frequency band was ~ 900MHz. pointing at a possible brain cancer hazard. I had my wife ask an online seminar speaker why this was all that relevant since the current exposure is primarily at frequencies ~ 4x higher and since the absorption depth goes down as the square root of the frequency, the deep tissue risk is greatly reduced. Even if you assume that it is a risk, the risk is greatly reduced - and most of the usage no longer involves a phone held against the head. The answer was simply dismissive, we know it is risky, why take the risk.

It seems to me that a lot of people view hazards as binary - either safe or dangerous. If dangerous, you must avoid it. If you grew up with it, you may view it as safe, but if it is new, that it is dangerous. And we see in the vaccine case that they can be easily made to fear things that have been shown to be quite safe for a long time.

Yes, there is a hazard with the polio vaccine - in a small number of cases the virus goes full strength and the patient is harmed, but the benefit of the vaccine far outweights the hazard of the rare cases - so we all take the vaccine. What we are seeing is a short sighted free rider reasoning - if everyone else gets the vaccine I get the protection without the individual risk.

I am 75. I got one of the early defective killed virus polio vaccinations from a defective lot when I was maybe 4 or so. My brothers and I survived the exposure. But polio was sweeping the population - it was well worth the risk.

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