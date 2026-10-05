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Coequal's avatar
Coequal
2h

These universities are basically doing the same jury nullification thing as in the OJ Simpson trial. They know that they're breaking the law, but they think the law is unjust. The worst thing is that they're so dishonest about it, fooling naive outsiders into thinking that these skewed admissions result are actually based on merit. I don't care if some universities treat certain ethnic groups or athletes or children of influential people with favoritism, as long as they honestly and transparently show all their selection criteria that produced those results.

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2hEdited

Why do you think Asian students have been outperforming White students in the West during the last half-century, whereas Whites led the pack civilizationally and intellectually for several centuries before that (since the renaissance or certainly the enlightenment)? Usually modern circumstances can be predicted looking at the past, but this is surprising to me. If a genetic advantage propelled Europeans to the front in the last half millennium, what explains our relative underperformance in the last 50 years? And if one claims environmental or cultural factors make the difference, then where did the more innovative Western culture come from in the first place if not the Western collective personality? Moreover, what are the odds that someone else would be better than you in navigating your own culture and institutions? I wish there were more in-depth research into this topic, but of course it is wishful thinking given the thorniness of the subject.

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