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Rohit Shinde's avatar
Rohit Shinde
1d

It's for this reason that I want to investigate the actual substance of the Islamic Golden Age. Too often, there's a tendency to credit the Arabs with some important discoveries, when in fact it wasn't so.

Most prominent example is the Arabic numerals that were actually invented in India.

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Peptides for Cheap's avatar
Peptides for Cheap
1d

You crazy for this one Cremieux

Do we have no idea who jagged_85 is?

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