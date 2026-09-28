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Stonebatoni's avatar
Stonebatoni
1d

I stopped watching Rogan when he abandoned reason for madness.

On to the topic at hand, I remember feeling superior knowing these numbers growing up and knowing there was very low hanging fruit that wasn’t being picked up. But what I really needed was an anecdotal education in healthcare for old people.

An endoscopy (or literally 100 other low risk procedures) in a very frail patient could kill them, but if it did, they’d probably have died of pneumonia or some such within weeks anyway, bedridden. That these are low risk and have potentially large benefits for diagnosis and management, they’re done *all the time*. Lots of old, frail patients means lots of dying to what are not particularly scary procedures simply due to volume. But the numbers add up fast, and soon it looks like hospitals are in fact killing factories (which is silly). If you review the cases individually you would see barely any length of life lost due to “medical accidents”, and that doesn’t factor in the benefits at all.

Your numbers look right and feel right. I really like this post.

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Mara Alexeev's avatar
Mara Alexeev
1d

The 1999 book, To Err Is Human: Building a Safer Health System, claimed large numbers of inpatient deaths were occurring each year. Its conclusions were often discussed during my medical training from '08-'16.

So much has changed since that report/book was published, and I've long wondered what a better system of reporting harms, errors, injuries, and deaths world look like. With the incredible spread of electronic health records since about 2008, it is sad that more reliable vital statistics are still so frustrating to get and riddled with the types of complications you described (and more!)

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