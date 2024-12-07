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Duane Schreiber's avatar
Duane Schreiber
Dec 7, 2024

Interesting article. As a healthcare administrator, seems to me the best way to reduce healthcare costs at the personal level is to create more providers. There’s an intense shortage, driving up salaries restricting access. Additionally, this limits their ability to help intervene in patient care early enough to prevent longer term issues that cost more to solve.

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Beki K. Beki's avatar
Beki K. Beki
Dec 8, 2024

Please apply to work at DOGE. Seriously. You'll be writing articles about their decisions anyway.

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