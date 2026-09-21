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Sol Hando's avatar
Sol Hando
19h

Finally proof that Thomas Jefferson wasn’t racist. Will woke ever recover from this blow?

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1 reply by Cremieux
JC's avatar
JC
19h

I’ve never doubted the claim since reading John Hartwell Cocke’s diary entries which were not shared with the public until long after his death and were hidden away. The Cocke family were enormously powerful in their time and were hands behind the scenes types. The family were descendants of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn (see ‘Other Boleyn Girl’) through Lord Delaware and had a multi generational close association with the Randolphs (Jefferson’s mother’s family). Cocke played an administrative role in the execution of Jefferson’s estate.

“Cocke, John Hartwell. Diary, 1853, 1859. Papers of John Hartwell Cocke. University of Virginia.

http://www2.lib.virginia.edu/small/collections/tj/jhc.html

Cocke, a close friend of Jefferson, attests decades later to the reality of the Jefferson-Hemings relationship twice in his diaries. In 1853 Cocke complained that many slave owners had children by their slave women, and there's no wonder that this should be so "when Mr. Jefferson's notorious example is considered." And in 1859 Cocke complained about the common practice of unmarried slave owners keeping a slave woman as "a substitute for a wife. . . . In Virginia this damnable practice prevails as much as anywhere -- probably more -- as Mr. Jefferson's example can be pleaded for its defense."

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