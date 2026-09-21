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FBPOC's avatar
FBPOC
2d

Hi! Great article.

Here is my personal experience with TRT:

Yes it does make you angry, but not exactly.

When you take exogenous Test, your body converts some of it to Estrogen. In the high estrogen state it definitely can make you irritable, short tempered, etc (basically PMS). You need to be self aware enough to recognize that none of those feelings are real. If you aren't you could definitely act out in violent ways if you already have those tendencies. Easy fix though, just take an aromatase inhibitor.

People with naturally high Test? idk, can't tell you, I'm not one of them.

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Wes's avatar
Wes
1d

There is no literature on test with FTM transition and violence? Seems like the best natural experiment going from very low to normal male T if we slice by hormone replacement

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