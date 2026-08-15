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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
8h

"LLMs will state mainstream views and interpretations,"

That's what they they're built to do. If they did anything else, it would be a miracle of acausality.

I call them mega blabbers. We're trapped in a stagecoach with A superficially informed fellow traveler who knows everything about everything and won't shut up until we get to San Francisco, two days from now.

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Edmund Nelson's avatar
Edmund Nelson
8h

The Best way to ask an LLM a question is to ask it "Do you have good sources for ____" and read those. This is something LLMs are extremely good at, as they act like epic tier librarians. Ask 2-3 different LLMs for sources and also ask for "do you have any highly regarded but not widely known sources" (sometimes it returns drivel though)

You're right that if you ask it to read something like RCA's post it will make nothing relevant (I replicated this myself with Grok 4.6 and it still refenced a few mistakes that RCA prebunked)

In the using LLMs as a spot check thing, I think that someone should mostly use them as a spot check. @Grok please confirm has been a great part of twitter as it calls out actual charlatans pretty well. But again mostly by *citing sources for you to read* rather than trusting the output blindly. But LLMs are so much better than humans at avoiding common errors and they at least give you a mildly responsible fact check on your own post before making a mistake. I've caught a bunch of errors I've made by asking Claude and ChatGPT to fact check my own posts, and it's *extremely* helpful compared to asking an editor. Since if I make a trivial mistake they'll catch it and reduce the workload on the editor/fact checker.

Humans are at this point more unreliable than LLMs but Humans make *different* mistakes from LLMs meaning that you need a Human and and LLM to fact check you, but an LLM fact check is a heck of a lot better than nothing (which was the old state of affairs a lot of the time)

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