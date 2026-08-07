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WorriedButch's avatar
WorriedButch
16h

I moved from the US to New Zealand (temporarily, mostly to hike), and I am getting paid 1/3rd as much as I had been for the same job. I went from having a one bedroom to myself to living with two flatmates. I think much more about filling up the tank and about grocery prices than I ever had before, and my spending on healthcare is a much higher portion of my income (partly a consequence of my visa status). A medication I am on that is generic and a standard first line treatment in the US and most developed countries is not funded here, so my pharmacy imports it from the US and I pay more for it than it costs without insurance in the US. For a lot of cancers or autoimmune conditions the gold standard treatments are not available here except for the very wealthy.

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Headless Marbles's avatar
Headless Marbles
9h

> Why is Luxembourg so extreme? Well, that’s because roughly half of its workforce are Belgian commuters who show up in the denominator but not the numerator.

Other way around? They would be amongst the workers of Luxembourg (numerator) but not amongst the population of Luxembourg (denominator).

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