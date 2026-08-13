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Do you see the chart Trump is gesturing at on his Joe Rogan Show appearance?

It is perhaps the most misleading chart in modern health discussions: it’s widely circulated and it makes people think that America lags in life expectancy because it has a bad healthcare system. Here’s a better view of the chart:

Source . Note: This chart gets misinterpreted despite the source explaining it. See here , too.

The reasons Americans live shorter lives despite being much richer than their peers are well-understood at this point. The biggest contributor is that obesity is very bad for health, as countries get richer their citizens tend to get fatter, and America is the richest country. We can break this down explicitly by using methods developed here.

Notice how the American life expectancy gap varies by the choice of comparison country not just in terms of the size of the gap, but also in terms of the causes and magnitudes of death that it can be attributed to. Notice too that the causes of the gap vary considerably by sex. I think we expect this. For example, consider automobile accident and homicide mortality. Those are attributable largely to extreme males, whereas women are generally less extreme in their behavior, and this is true globally, so we should see smaller gaps attributable to those causes. We also see that there’s not a difference in the cleanly health care-attributable share for men and women, which is odd if you put a lot of onus on that, given that women have more interactions with the health care system and they’re more reliable in their interactions with them (e.g., they take their medicines more consistently, make it to their appointments, etc.).

Take a look at the broader causes of the life expectancy gap:

One thing that’s interesting about this is that it will change over time. Two very critical ways that these things will change are that some things will shift towards being amenable to intervention by the health care system (e.g., we will one day be able to clear arterial plaques, reversing atherosclerosis, but we can’t yet), and some of these gaps will be reduced or reversed by technological innovation. Consider the recent advents of self-driving cars, GLP-1RAs (which you can acquire cheaply at this link), and gene therapies to permanently reduce cholesterol levels. What if we fixed just the gaps in automobile accidents, obesity, and heart disease? The impact would be huge:

To make the point that America’s gap is not about its health care system clearer, consider one of the most key—and controversial—explanatory variables that separates America from these peer countries: race. Take a look at those gaps. They’re really something:

All Americans regardless of race are, in principle, exposed to a health care system of the same quality understood broadly, although there are gaps in access, but those access gaps don’t fit the order of the longevity gaps—as a close proxy, in 2024, the insurance rates go Asian > White > Black > Hispanic. These race results and the sex ones combine to produce a picture that cannot be explained by a simple health care-centric story. In fact, when it comes to things the health care system can plausibly intervene on, America is usually the highest-performing country—at least cross-sectionally—or it’s very nearly so. When it comes to lifespan and America’s lag despite its riches, look elsewhere than health care.

This was a timed post. The way these work is that if it takes me more than an hour to complete the post, an applet that I made deletes everything I’ve written so far and I abandon the post. You can find my previous timed post here.

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