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Hendu Hammer's avatar
Hendu Hammer
8h

Several other factors impacting life expectancy in the United States: (AI responses)

The United States has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths among high-income nations, averaging 3.5 times higher than peer wealthy countries. This severe crisis disproportionately kills young and working-age adults, directly accounting for roughly 8% to 12% of the overall life expectancy gap between the U.S. and other wealthy countries.

This phenomenon is known in public health as the "Hispanic Paradox" or "Hispanic Health Paradox". Research consistently shows that Hispanic individuals in the U.S.—particularly first-generation immigrants—tend to live longer than non-Hispanic white Americans, despite lower average incomes, higher rates of uninsured status, and less engagement with the formal healthcare system.

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延续存在's avatar
延续存在
8h

What strikes me isn’t the life expectancy gap itself, but how the same data repeatedly produces different stories.

Data rarely speaks on its own. Before it becomes a conclusion, it passes through an explanatory structure. Change the structure, and the meaning of the same numbers changes with it.

That’s why debates often persist even when people agree on the facts.

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