Cremieux Recueil

Cremieux Recueil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
Mar 24

Now that remaining obese has become effectively optional thanks to GLP-1RAs, I think it's fair to compare the the language and claims about MHO to other behavior with extremely strong causal correlations with bad health outcomes.

Can you find "cardiovascularly healthy smokers"? Probably, sort of, if you look hard enough. I'm sure cigarette apologists at least had no shortage of examples of smokers who never got emphysema or lung cancer. And alcohol apologists could point to regular drinkers who happened to maintain liver and kidney function. But like with MHO people, it is very telling that such individual exceptions got rarer at older ages / longer durations of regular smoking and drinking. Some persisted into old age! Good for them! But in no other area of medicine would we say "the existence of some exceptions to the rule in a population of millions means that the rule is false and shouldn't be used to advise changes in behavior."

Reply
Share
JayMan's avatar
JayMan
Mar 24

To be fair, you’d need to control for IQ for observational studies that look at the downside of obesity. There was one Swedish study that did this (via education) and found that high obesity was associated with bad health, but the BMI-health curve was shifted by education (higher educated are healthier at every level of BMI and vice versa).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cremieux · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture