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Biased Skeptic's avatar
Biased Skeptic
20h

It will be funny, interesting, and heartbreaking to see how society reacts to the abolition of the need for discipline (as we are already seeing, in a small way, with Ozempic).

I hope there will not be too many serious countermovements against such treatments. It will be sad to see movements that argue for death.

We live in a new world. There is finally, perhaps, the faint light of dawn on the horizon. Finally, a realistic chance of truly doing something against Death, the last enemy.

What a time to be alive.

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KelpFrond's avatar
KelpFrond
14h

Reminder that defeating death is possible in principle with today's technology. See e.g.:

- https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/dec/01/with-brain-preservation-nobody-has-to-die-meet-the-neuroscientist-who-believes-life-could-be-eternal

- https://www.greaterwrong.com/posts/E9xfgJHvs6M55kABD/less-dead

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