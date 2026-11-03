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Mallard's avatar
Mallard
8h

You may want to add a 'privacy' section on the site, where you clarify whether you log user data.

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iTrial's avatar
iTrial
10h

Cool post, and timely for a question I was going to try to look into today before reading it. I'm not intimate with the longevity world, but perhaps you or any of your comment-reading audience could advise: if doing a personal crossover trial, does the longevity biomarker strategy change?

I'm trying to set up a service that would help people do one person multiple crossover trials on themselves (personalized randomized controlled trials) for dietary supplements and health/wellness related outcomes. The world of supplements is a swamp. My contention is that without a blinded trial, it's not practical for most people to know whether most have their intended effect on them. Don't know if anyone will find such a thing of use to themselves, but we're working on it.

Regardless - a multiple crossover trial is good for fast onset and fast washout outcomes. Say a sleep supplement.

But it's not a great tool for "cures" (and a cure would be a medical treatment, something we're not doing, etc.). Shouldn't be good for boosting immunity (would need a lot of data, etc.). As a raw concept, bad for longevity (can't live multiple lives), but as a tool to help the biomarkers considered good correlates for longevity, might be fine.

So the question arises, could this platform help people demonstrate (with rigorous causal, inferential science, not just an open-label observation) effects on biomarkers for longevity?

If you wanted to use a longevity calculator composite index as your outcome on a multiple crossover trial of a supplement (just as an example, consider a 16 week, 4 week per period, 4 period trial), is there any specific change you'd make to this story you've painted? (Same metrics, calculators.

Do the measurement once per period in a multiple period (e.g., ABAB trial)?) Or decouple somehow, and do blood or urine assays once per period but more home-amenable measurements (e.g. blood pressure, resting heart rate) multiple times per period?

Forgive a naive and self-serving question, but perhaps you or one of your readers will already be steps ahead on this question.

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