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William Poundstone's avatar
William Poundstone
14hEdited

And as the cost of the drugs fall...

I do hope future versions will have fewer side effects

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Mallard's avatar
Mallard
15hEdited

You may want to clarify which sources are being used in figure 1. E.g. the graphic uses 3 colors, but the key doesn't include yellow. I'm guessing that yellow and blue are a single source, but even after following the link to the discussion of the Economist, I'm still not sure.

You may also want to create an updated version of the chart here: https://x.com/cremieuxrecueil/status/1991567890613694888, with newer data for Retatrutide.

Phase 2 results for VK2735 have now been published, as well: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/oby.70106.

Topline results were also announced for PF-08653944: https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizers-ultra-long-acting-injectable-glp-1-ra-shows-robust, as well as newer ones for Survodutide: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/human-health/metabolic-diseases/glp-1-dual-agonist-survodutide-weightloss-obesity-overweight-improvement.

You could throw in Orforglipron, as well.

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