Cremieux Recueil

Cremieux Recueil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Parshall's avatar
Daniel Parshall
2h

If there's a secular decline in testosterone, and it causes a secular decline in crime, is that a bad thing? Part of why I find it hard to get worked up over "forever and/or endocrine-disrupting chemicals"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cremieux · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture