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Frances Burger's avatar
Frances Burger
2d

Another aspect of requiring advanced degrees is the continuation of student loan debt. I work in the mortgage industry and see many teachers with student loan payments that exceed their car payments. If a teacher is married to another teacher, monthly payments can equal or exceed the mortgage payment they are applying for.

The system in my state requires the continuing education to advance up the pay scale. This system guantees income for universities on the backs of the teachers.

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Lake's avatar
Lake
2d

Am I misinterpreting the first graph or do high school teachers seem to get worse with time, to about the same degree that elementary and middle school teachers improve? This is surprising to me

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