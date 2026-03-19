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Steve Sailer's avatar
Steve Sailer
Mar 20

But as the New York Times recently explained at length, Bryan Pesta deserved to be fired from his tenured professorship because he used taxpayer-paid data to find truths that the New York Times wishes weren't true.

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Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
Mar 19

My dissertation advisor Lee Willerman used the data for a couple of his papers. I think Eric Turkheimer used it in his dissertation.

One thing Lee told me he found but never published was that c-sectioned kids had higher IQs. Pretty sure he’d have thought to control for mothers’ IQ. He thought it might represent a difference in birth canal trauma.

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