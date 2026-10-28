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The idea that vaccines cause autism rose to prominence after a fraudulent 1998 paper in The Lancet argued that the combination measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine caused a fake condition dubbed “autistic enterocolitis”. The paper was eventually retracted, but the damage was done; public discourse had been seeded with the notion that vaccines might cause autism. Various poor arguments making the case followed and, nowadays, around 10% of the U.S. population seems to believe that vaccination leads to autism.
There’s ample evidence that makes it nearly certain that vaccines do not cause autism, but the literature on this subject is actually surprisingly limited in terms of how much of it comes from causally informative studies. Most of the extant evidence has to do with mechanistic reasoning, cohort studies, and international comparisons.1 Though these are convincing, they’re not enough for certainty. To that end, I’ve compiled a wealth of causal evidence that you can access at this website: vaccineeffects.com.
The way my method works is simple. Different jurisdictions implemented vaccine mandates and rollouts at different times. The first affected cohorts should show jumps in autism rates that remain elevated above the preexisting trend afterwards. Combined with data on actual uptake, these jumps allow us to estimate the extent to which autism rates rose as a result of vaccines being given out, because earlier cohorts won’t have been exposed to nearly the same degree. Or, restated graphically:
So, what happens when we leverage this design on the universe of available data? This:
For those unfamiliar with risk ratios, a ratio of 1 means no difference between groups. Numbers above 1 denote positive effects—increases—in the treated group and numbers below 1 indicate negative effects—reductions. When the confidence interval goes over 1, that means the effect is not statistically significant (i.e., the p-value is greater than 0.05 in the case of 95% confidence intervals). As you can see, the effect of vaccination is not statistically significant or even anywhere near being significant: the central estimate is 0.97—a reduction in autism, if anything—and the 95% confidence interval ranges from 0.84 to 1.13, ruling out even modest effects in either direction. Or, in other words, strong, causal evidence now shows: vaccines do not cause autism.2
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Personally, my favorite evidence comes from decompositions that show there hasn’t even been a rise in autism net of diagnostic drift.
Check out the website, the accompanying paper, the supplementary analyses, and the replication package to see more possibilities that were ruled out, such as vaccine effects on numerous other conditions and cumulative and interactive effects of changing the vaccine schedule as well!
Haven't the diagnostic criteria changed over the past few decades? The same is true for (at least) hypertension, ADHD, and obesity.
Love it. Perhaps the answer is buried in the paper or webpage in a place I didn't see it: did you estimate an upper bound on a possible risk increase?
I think the bulk of the statistical story in this blog is "we can't reject the null hypothesis, meaning we don't have sufficient data to demonstrate vaccines cause autism" which is similar to, but not the same as "there is no risk increase." Confirming no risk increase is statistically difficult. Less difficult would be putting an upper bound on a risk increase. Did you do either and I miss it?
The title of the blog and the paper seem to imply that you've done that, and it's possible (I'm not a statistician) that you even prominently show that result somewhere, but I didn't see it.