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Fred Bartlett's avatar
Fred Bartlett
7h

Haven't the diagnostic criteria changed over the past few decades? The same is true for (at least) hypertension, ADHD, and obesity.

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fraudconcern's avatar
fraudconcern
6h

Love it. Perhaps the answer is buried in the paper or webpage in a place I didn't see it: did you estimate an upper bound on a possible risk increase?

I think the bulk of the statistical story in this blog is "we can't reject the null hypothesis, meaning we don't have sufficient data to demonstrate vaccines cause autism" which is similar to, but not the same as "there is no risk increase." Confirming no risk increase is statistically difficult. Less difficult would be putting an upper bound on a risk increase. Did you do either and I miss it?

The title of the blog and the paper seem to imply that you've done that, and it's possible (I'm not a statistician) that you even prominently show that result somewhere, but I didn't see it.

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