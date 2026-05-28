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Sebastian Jensen's avatar
Sebastian Jensen
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Thank

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Thomas Alan White's avatar
Thomas Alan White
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What am I articles talks about how we might add 30 years to our longevity by understanding brain chemistry. I don't remember the title of that one but I am desperately constantly trying to find some way to wake people up about how important it is to have The Theory of Everything. Mystery after mystery after mystery is being explained but it also allows us to understand chemistry. Probably the biggest area that we're going to explode is biochemistry.We have a chronic systemic problem with our University system. They have to teach the dogma of the day because they are political. Whatever the physics community says are the important issues is what they will teach. Try reading my article where I'm trying to get an email out to Barbara Corcoran.

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