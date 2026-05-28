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Spend enough time talking about heart disease online and you will inevitably be confronted with the claim that lowering your cholesterol increases your risk of getting dementia. Why? The reasoning can look like this:

‘Your brain is full of cholesterol. Statins inhibit the cholesterol synthesis enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, and sometimes they enter the brain. Low cholesterol has been associated with dementia in a handful of observational studies. Therefore, LDL lowering with statins or other forms of HMGCR inhibition must deprive the brain of cholesterol and cause dementia.’

And, if someone is reasoning about mechanisms, it can look like this:

‘Statins lower cholesterol levels, leading to a cholesterol shortage in the brain, causing dementia. This happens because cholesterol is needed to support cell membranes in the brain, because it is crucial for myelin, because it’s needed for synapses and synaptic vesicles, and if you lower your cholesterol, all of these things become broken.’

The problem for these and similar theories is that, when you check the data, it doesn’t line up. Mendelian randomization lets us get at the effect of taking statins or other LDL-lowering medications for a person’s whole life—decades of exposure!—and we see basically nothing when it comes to signals of harm. If anything, statins seem good!

I think these results are only shocking because of semantics. People hear that something called ‘cholesterol’ is involved in the brain and assume that anything that lowers cholesterol must therefore lower it in the brain, depriving the brain of something like a critical nutrient, a requirement to function. But ‘cholesterol’ does not just mean one thing; you do not just have one cholesterol level.

The way statins work is by lowering liver-based cholesterol synthesis, resulting in relatively more hepatic LDL receptor activity, pulling more LDL from the blood, resulting in lower risk of atherosclerosis because of reduced risk of plaque buildup. But the brain, while cholesterol-rich and cholesterol-dependent, does not have its cholesterol supply affected by cholesterol-lowering medication. The main reason for this is the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the fact that lipoproteins in the blood do not freely enter the brain. Accordingly, to get its cholesterol, the brain has to make and recycle it locally.

Reviews are unequivocal about this:

[C]holesterol in the [central nervous system (CNS)] is almost entirely synthesized within the brain since the BBB prevents any direct transfer of sterols from the blood to the brain, especially when they are contained in lipoprotein particles.

Peripheral (blood) cholesterol and CNS (brain) cholesterol are practically distinct. The brain produces its required cholesterol locally in glial cells, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes, and it transports within the brain using ApoE-containing lipoprotein-like particles. Where there’s a relationship, it’s primarily through the brain disposing of cholesterol by converting it into 24S-hydroxycholesterol, which crosses the BBB and deposits cholesterol in the bloodstream to bring it to the liver for elimination.

The National Lipid Association’s (NLA) advice is to lower your cholesterol, for as long as possible, to achieve better heart health. This is good advice because, for most people, LDL is the key causal factor involved in causing heart disease—specifically, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This is completely unambiguous; with very low LDL, most heart disease goes away. And, if you followed this evidence and took the NLA’s advice to heart, you would likely not encounter elevation of dementia risk.

Consider the FOURIER trial. People who attained very low LDL with a PCSK9 inhibitor and a statin didn’t show any worse cognition after 2.2 years. We saw similar results in IMPROVE-IT after six years. Results like these are so often repeated, and so strongly supported by the bulk of trials, prospective cohort studies, and Mendelian randomization evidence that the American College of Cardiology simply maintains that reducing “LDL-C is not associated with cognitive decline or dementia.” Full stop.

With that said, LDL lowering does—as we’ve seen—seem to reduce the risk of vascular dementia, and it certainly reduces the risk of stroke. Both of those things either do or can involve serious cognitive impairment, and should for that reason be avoided. If they really cared about cognitive impairment, opponents of statins would be jumping for joy about this. But, revealingly, they remain opposed.

I suspect that the biggest reinforcement for confusion comes from failing to think causally about this issue.

Consider this distinction: someone with very low LDL due to prescribed lipid-lowering drugs is not being cholesterol-starved in the brain. However, someone who has near-zero cholesterol without a medical indication is more likely to have a rare genetic disorder like abetalipoproteinemia or hypobetalipoproteinemia, which comes with impaired fat-soluble vitamin handling and subsequent neurological and eye problems. If you looked at these people in an observational study and didn’t realize their disease state, you might think low LDL causes risks of its own. But, these people are high-risk less due to LDL, and more due to their other issues, which also cause low LDL.

Additionally, in late life, low cholesterol sometimes indicates illness, frailty, weight loss, inflammation, malnutrition, cancer, or preclinical dementia, even though it’s not its cause. This sort of reverse causation has tricked tons of people into thinking that there are harms. We are lucky, then, that most of the observational evidence seems to be unaffected by these things. Accordingly, if we look at all of it, then we won’t make a big mistake when it comes to LDL, but, two things: first, that’s not always the case; and, second, it’s tempting to look at outlier studies. The best we can do is continue thinking causally, lest we wind up confused.

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