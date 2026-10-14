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Michael Cole's avatar
Michael Cole
1h

God bless El Salvador, if God can.

My own maternal grandfather was from El Salvador. I look like an ordinary white Gringo, but in fact I’m a quarter Salvadoran. My grandfather was a hoyty toyty very affluent Salvadoran. You have heard of the “catorce”, the 14 families who had almost all the land and wealth in El Salvador. Well, extend that to quince and that would be my grandfather’s clan. He was assistant ambassador from El Salvador to the United Nations back in the late 60s and early 70s. His name was Doctor Felipe Vega-Gomez. He had the typical contempt for poor peasants that the aristocrats had and, as for Indios, they are subhuman.

Back in the day El Salvador was a miserable place with the “death squads” killing and beating up the darker skinned more Indian peasants who worked on the coffee plantations. Then the gangs came along and turned El Salvador into the murder capital of the world.

I certainly HOPE that El Salvador’s future can be brighter than its past.

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For Lack Of A Better Word's avatar
For Lack Of A Better Word
3h

I'm surprised by the stark utilitarianism. Depriving an innocent person of all of their freedoms is a serious wrong that shouldn't be dismissed just because it coincided with improving material conditions. It's not clear to me how much the suspensions of due process were necessary for the crackdown to work, but even if so I'm not sure it's worth the tradeoff. Salvadoran voters disagree, but you can't expect voters to have a principled view on any sort of right.

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