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MIMIR_MAGNVS's avatar
MIMIR_MAGNVS
6h

Are there studies on how much homeless encampments (and related things that would fall under 'disorder' rather than 'crime') hurt agglomeration?

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Mallard's avatar
Mallard
5hEdited

Related: https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/715713, estimates the annual cost of crime in the US as ~$5 trillion including transfers from victims to criminals and ~$3 trillion net of transfers, or ~$16,000 per American including transfers / ~$10,000 net of transfers.

Unpaywalled version: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358417739_The_Aggregate_Cost_of_Crime_in_the_United_States.

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