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Daniel Parshall's avatar
Daniel Parshall
2h

Gwern did a follow-up on this. The reason it was ignored was mostly because it was never published, because the group just... never bothered, with ANY of their research.

One point in favor of "publish or perish"!

https://gwern.net/maze

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AndrewK's avatar
AndrewK
1h

As far as I understand things semaglutide was originally introduced to treat obese patients with type 2 diabetes and other co-morbidities so exactly the type of reduced life expectancy patients you mention. And semaglutide has been very successful with these patients. Expecting normal-life-expectancy patients to react the same is worth a look but the experimental protocols need to very careful or they do lead. as you write, to cargo cult science.

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