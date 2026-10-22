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Pam
1d

Thank you for this informative work. We all need much more of this way of viewing the "headlines".

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wmcgurn
20h

~ Thank you for addressing the 'food insecurity' numbers as well as paycheck to paycheck info. I have seen a spate of stories in VA alleging rates of 40-60% percent. Wondering if younger folks having to cut back on delivered food (& cook for themselves) causes some of those positive responses. Did not anticipate the weight differential as a reason. It would be interesting to see questions about eating too much. Of course, it was easy for Jefferson to say, "7. we never repent of having eat[en] too little." from his Canons of Conduct. https://www.monticello.org/encyclopedia/canons-conduct

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