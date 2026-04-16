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Rob F.'s avatar
Rob F.
9h

Interesting, thanks! I suspected this but it would be impolite to challenge a friend about. (All female)

FODMAPs is an interesting angle. Maybe those tend to have gluten and it results in an incorrect assignment of blame?

I do wonder how gluten took such a spotlight to be mentioned everywhere.

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