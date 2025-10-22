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Oliver's avatar
Oliver
Oct 22, 2025

I am reminded a bit of this by Scott Alexander https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/webmd-and-the-tragedy-of-legible

But it is also just depressing, authorities are making basic easily avoidable mistakes and medical authorities are clearly the smartest, most accountable and most competent "experts". Everyone in crime and education policy is far worse.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
Oct 22, 2025

Thanks for the excellent article. We are in an age where a concerted effort to eschew modern medicine is all the rage. Ignorance is endemic, and many people have no interest in rational thought.

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