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Realist's avatar
Realist
Dec 17

"A composite is a sum of different variables. GDP is an example, as it’s built up from the combination of consumption expenditures, investment, government spending, and net exports, (C + I + G + NX)."

I am going to disagree with you on GDP. The United States' GDP relies heavily on the financial sector, which has little to do with a country's economic health or living standards. China's GDP relies more on actual production. There is no standard for what is and is not allowed in the variables. A great example is the comparison of the US GDP and China's. When using GDP as a proxy for average IQ, the United States shows an average IQ higher than China's. When tested IQs are compared, that is not the case.

https://www.smartcapitalmind.com/what-are-the-different-problems-with-gdp.htm

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Staff Weenie's avatar
Staff Weenie
Dec 17

Thank you sir. This was fascinating as not a math guy myself. But how does your field account for Goodhearts law? I'm assuming there's some kind of formula to account for this. Even if it's just a manual scale down being taken from the positive perception bias data (is how I would do it heuristically). But it probably wouldn't work that well. If you have time, I'd love to learn more. Thank you!

Respectfully,

Staffing Weenie

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