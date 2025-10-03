Tylenol and Autism: A Replication!
A Japanese sibling control study, probabilistic sensitivity analysis, and negative control study all-in-one paper confirms there's no link!
Last week, I reviewed a recent systematic review cited by the HHS in support of their argument that Tylenol (acetaminophen/paracetamol/APAP) is a factor involved in causing autism. That report was not credible; in fact, it was internally contradictory and its authors eschewed causal thinking and showed that they had a poor understanding of epidemiologic…