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Owen Lewis's avatar
Owen Lewis
18h

Facts don't work, bribery (implicit and explicit) hopefully will, as you noted.

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Monkey staring at a monolith's avatar
Monkey staring at a monolith
19h

It's astonishing that Amazon distribution centers poll so well. I would think they poll terribly given the road traffic they must generate.

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