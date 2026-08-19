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I recently read an article that claimed climate change research has peaked, as measured by the number of papers being written on the subject since 2020 rapidly declining. The paper’s recorded decline is dramatic: the number of peer-reviewed publications labeled “climate change” went from a peak of about 900,000 in 2020 to a near-term nadir below 200,000 in 2026.

The article explains this dramatic change in terms of “the teats [being] squeezed dry”, the field of climate change research being “on repeat”, totally hollowed out of new territory to look into, data to model, and hypotheses to propose. I don’t believe this explanation, but I could believe some explanation like ‘People have realized that we’re going to beat climate change, so the energy is going elsewhere’ and ‘The decline could have accelerated recently due to papers reclassifying themselves away from being about climate change in order to avoid the ire of the Trump administration.’

However, before we try to explain phenomena, we must determine if there’s anything to explain. As I’ve noted before, abrupt changes are usually fake and we have a duty to determine if what we’re critiquing or supporting is valid to the greatest extent we can.

So, how did I check if this article was correct? Three ways. First and weakest, I looked at the article’s own source: Google Scholar. I checked if there was a generalized service-wide decline that mirrored what the blogpost noted for climate change-related research. As it turns out, there was! Fields with more hits in 2020 had considerably fewer hits in 2025. This is odd, but it’s not explicable by something specific to climate change research changing.

Second, I looked into another repository, OpenAlex. I tried to replicate the peak the blogpost observed, but, well, take a look:

Third, I replicated this again. After all, we don’t want a game of warring repositories; we don’t want to just play Google Scholar off against OpenAlex, so I also looked at Semantic Scholar, Crossref, OpenAIRE, PubMed, Europe PMC, and DOAJ.

The question of whether climate change research paper numbers have declined in the COVID era is an empirical one that’s worthy of looking into, and the answer is ‘no’. Accordingly, we have no reason to speculate about why it’s declined, as the truth is that it hasn’t. But we do have reason to repeat once again that we must verify things need to be explained before we explain them; we must avoid that harmful impulse.

This was a timed post. The way these work is that if it takes me more than an hour to complete the post, an applet that I made deletes everything I’ve written so far and I abandon the post. You can find my previous timed post here.

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