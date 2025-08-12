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Nicholas Reville's avatar
Nicholas Reville
Aug 12, 2025

I would encourage skepticism of the retrospective studies that include GLP-1s other than semaglutide and tirzepatide. The strength of craving reduction in these vs previous generation GLP-1s is big, so broadly lumping everything together as "GLP-1RAs" is very diluting, but several patient health record studies have done so. Our organization CASPR.org works on this issue and is creating a spinout to seek FDA approval for AUD.

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Reid
Aug 12, 2025

Anecdotally my experience with zepbound was that it had a very strong inhibitory effect on alcohol consumption for the first few months, but that effect waned over time even as the effect on appetite (and weight loss) continued.

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