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Rob F.'s avatar
Rob F.
Mar 25

"It was trivially easy to specify and run these models and to output the results."

I have 3 technical degrees from MIT and don't know enough statistics to follow your explanation.

Give yourself more credit.

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SB's avatar
SB
Mar 25

How about creating an LLM based tool that reads papers and flags specific or potential issues? It might not be perfect, but it could be a way to do a little stress testing at scale.

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