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Brad Ledbetter's avatar
Brad Ledbetter
18h

Eliminate PBMs from the equation and branded drug prices fall.

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
1d

All of this boils down to, “we should steal value from the company that developed the patent by force, having already told them to invest billions developing a drug in exchange for the patent.”

That’s not a good take. If anyone should get rich on this it’s the people who make these drugs.

If you think that the health benefits are high then you can lobby congress to buy out the patent or subsidize the cost. These debates literally happen. I’ve been in them. People present studies and argue that congress should allocate more resources.

The hard part is simply that congress does not believe that the health benefits are worth subsidizing the cost. They believe this based on studies that show as much. I’m skeptical of these studies long term, but they have been convincing to congress. They don’t want to cough up the funds.

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