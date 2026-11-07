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Principles vs Tribes's avatar
Principles vs Tribes
21h

Impulse control is correlated to a wide variety of outcomes, including wealth and health.

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Philip Graves's avatar
Philip Graves
1d

Can the "carbs" be further divided into green vegetable share? There is a huge difference in glycemic index between bread, potatoes, and sticky rice vis-a-vis green vegetables. My guess is that this difference (perhaps along with the extent of processing of those carbs, e.g. fast food and shelf-stable versus fresh home preparation) is what is really driving the differences.

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