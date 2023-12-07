The point of this post is to collect errors that I’ve made. If you believe I’ve made an error, tell me, and if you’re correct, I’ll add it here. This does not count spelling errors, typos, or differences in the interpretation of ambiguous language.

Erroneous Claim: ‘The weakening link between age and crime is not just a reflection of the homicide rate.’

Detail: I made that claim in this Substack post. I was later directly messaged with a referral to additional data and a means of decomposing the sources of the change and, as it turns out, I was wrong and I could have known better had I been familiar with the methods. A proportion indistinguishable from all of the change in the age at peak perpetration was attributable to the decline of the homicide rate in the data I used.

Update Status: Writing a revised post is on the list, but not a high priority. The offending post still contains the erroneous inferences, but it also contains good data and the inference is not very harmful or that much of a stretch, so I’ve left it up.

Coding and Calculation Errors: On X/Twitter, I posted a series of graphs of results regarding the breeder’s equation and I was negligent, so the presented numbers were incorrect.

Detail: I borrowed code and misinterpreted it while coming down from a bout of pneumonia, leading to calculation errors and nonsense numbers.

Update Status: The offending posts have been removed so no one else can be misled by my error. An update has been posted.

Misconception: On X/Twitter, I posted that the FDA’s invisible graveyard was, at one point, filled primarily with gay men.

Detail: This is a widespread belief that has been encouraged by films like Dallas Buyers Club, and I negligently believed it without looking into the topic more deeply.

Update Status: I quote tweeted the original claim—which I left up—with a correction.

Misconception: On X/Twitter, I suggested that hospital desegregation led to reductions in Black postneonatal mortality based on data from a study of desegregation in Mississippi.

Detail: This study has misled many people into believing desegregation improved infant mortality for Blacks in the U.S., but this wasn’t true. Including year fixed effects, the original source’s event-study estimates are nullified or reversed.

Update Status: I wrote an article that, among other things, detailed this error.

Misconception: On X/Twitter, I suggested that Nigerians were highly-successful in the U.S. in terms of occupational and educational attainment, as well as that they had IQs that were on par with American Whites.

Detail: Nigerian Americans are not exceptional in these regards. They bring many doctors to the U.S., but they are not exceptionally high-income as a group, nor do they score on par with Whites in IQ tests, and their occupational attainment in subsequent generations is not on par with American Whites.

Update Status: I wrote an article that detailed the relevant statistics on Nigerians, correcting the error.

Error: In Eliminating Distractions in Longevity Research, I forgot to log the hazard ratios for longevity comparisons of calorically restricted and ad libitum rhesus monkeys before combining them.

Detail: This error resulted in a calculated hazard ratio of 0.935 (95% CI: 0.590-1.280; p = 0.7122), versus a corrected hazard ratio of 1.162 (0.838-1.161, p = 0.3682). These estimates are not significantly different.

Update Status: The article has been updated with logged hazard ratios and the affected text has been updated as well. This change resulted in no substantive changes in the conclusions of the article, as the result was very much nonsignificant both beforehand and after correction.

Error: In a chart of 2023 birthrates by each country’s share of the world population, I had two charting errors that made the chart show incorrect data.

Detail: One of them was just a silly code error, and the other was that for some reason, my code dropped countries with names like “Aruba1” and “Curaçao3”, which had numbers on the end because the data sheet came from somewhere with footnotes.

Update Status: I wrote an article with a corrected chart containing both 2023 and 2024 data.

Error: When reporting the direct cost of obesity, I used the PPPY number from this review, assuming the estimate concerned obesity costs alone.

Detail: The estimates did not distinguish the costs on obese persons from normal per-person costs. The study actually does not provide enough detail for direct estimation of the direct costs of obesity.

Update Status: I deleted the thread in which I made the error. At the time of deletion, it was up for about two hours and the top post had been seen about 14,500 times, which is a relatively small number of views at the time of posting.

Using the review’s obesity-related complication (ORC) proportions, assuming a baseline, normal-weight cost of $2,504, and leveraging the Census Bureau’s 2025 U.S. population estimate of 341,784,857 alongside 21.5% people under age-18 and the NCHS’ adult obesity prevalence estimate of 40.3% for August 2021-23, the estimate of excess obesity-associated costs for U.S. adults is $589.3 billion per year using the year 1-style excess and $848.0 billion per year with the year-8 style excess. Assuming January 2019 dollars for the 2019 dollars estimates and using the BLS’ CPI inflation calculator, the estimates become $765.06 and $1,100.92 billion as of February 2026. This means that my provided estimates were about 16% and 9% too large.

I will not be remaking the post, just noting the error and correction here.

Updated 04/07/2026