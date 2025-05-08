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Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
May 9, 2025

Exercise is independently beneficial, though. Strength training is particularly good for older people to maintain the ability to stand up unassisted, to recover if one starts to fall, etc. I’m not saying one should start juicing at 57, but a few barbells don’t hurt.

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Realist
May 8, 2025

Great article, laying out the use, abuse, and outcome of using GLP-1s.

"A pretty apparent fact is that the people who use GLP-1RAs tend to be lazier: they tend to exercise less and eat worse than people losing weight the traditional, non-drug assisted way."

That may or may not be true of those who use them for obesity management, not for people like me who use Ozempic due to being type 2 diabetic.

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