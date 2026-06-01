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Antoine Dusséaux's avatar
Antoine Dusséaux
1d

Great article, thanks! One typo: "no increase in the risk of Lewy body dementia", whereas Brennan and Tinworth 2025 found "higher odds of [...] Lewy body dementia (OR 1.32, 95% CI 1.23–1.41)". That's a lot!

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Thomas Alan White's avatar
Thomas Alan White
2d

One of these standout features of humans is they don't seem to be able to spot what is important and relevant. Here we are trying to get the theory of everything and it will change absolutely everything and people are distracted by stubbed toes and shiny rocks.

It does seem on some kind of level that the monks are satire. Here we are getting the most extraordinary advanced science that is testable and our experts are admitting that they cannot explain 95% of the universe and our gurus like Richard Feynman are claiming that if you think you understand quantum mechanics then you do not understand quantum mechanics, yet this is what we listen to when the monks are giving us mystery after mystery after mystery explained and it's overwhelmingly obvious that they are correct and far more advanced than our science and therefore testable, yet even though this can save civilization we are so stupid that we'd rather have the wrong ideas. What does that say about us if you don't stand back and laugh at the stupidity of humanity?

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