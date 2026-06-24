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Staff Weenie's avatar
Staff Weenie
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if you're interested in the theological justification for the prohibition against hot drinks. As it states in the very beginning of the Revelation that talks about " in consequence of evil designs that do and will exist in the heart of men in the last days, I give you this.... word of wisdom"

It's not really a health claim at all. It doesn't even say that the practices themselves are uniquely, evil, but more the instruments to be used by "evil designs and conspiring men." that is the reason for the prohibition.

If any of your Mormon friends tell you otherwise. I'm sorry they're wrong

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