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March 2026

Is Seed Oil Intake Correlated With Bad Health?
Correlation isn't causation, but when there aren't even correlations, who cares?
  Cremieux
Social Scientists Are Lazy
Social scientists don't test their theories even when they're fully capable of testing them. I think that's because they're just really lazy.
  Cremieux
Is It Possible to Be Healthy at Every Size?
Just what is "metabolically healthy obesity" and should we care?
  Cremieux
Unlocking a Taxpayer-Funded Dataset
I digitized and modernized the National Collaborative Perinatal Project so that anyone can use it
  Cremieux
One Weird Trick to Get Significant Results
Something everyone uses but no one knows how to use correctly provides strong evidence for p-hacking
  Cremieux
Wearables Mostly Don't Work
The latest fad in nutrition and exercise just isn't that helpful for most people
  Cremieux
Fast Fact Check: Does Hep B Vaccination Cause Autism?
Obviously not
  Cremieux
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