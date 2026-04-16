Cremieux Recueil
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
I Don't Believe In 'Gluten Intolerance'
There's no convincing evidence for 'non-celiac gluten sensitivity'
15 hrs ago
•
Cremieux
87
3
11
Take the Money and Run
If someone offers you $100 million to track down a briefcase and they give you weekly updates about your distance to it, you'd be a fool not to accept
Apr 11
•
Cremieux
58
3
Is Ultraprocessed Food Even Bad?
The supposed downsides of ultraprocessed food are hard to pin down
Apr 3
•
Cremieux
121
12
13
When Did Poor People Get Fat?
Are poor people fat because of the welfare state? Probably not
Apr 3
•
Cremieux
103
5
6
"Nutrition Science's Most Preposterous Result" is False
There's no mysterious health benefit to eating ice cream
Apr 2
•
Cremieux
42
2
3
March 2026
Is Seed Oil Intake Correlated With Bad Health?
Correlation isn't causation, but when there aren't even correlations, who cares?
Mar 25
•
Cremieux
82
13
7
Social Scientists Are Lazy
Social scientists don't test their theories even when they're fully capable of testing them. I think that's because they're just really lazy.
Mar 25
•
Cremieux
132
24
11
Is It Possible to Be Healthy at Every Size?
Just what is "metabolically healthy obesity" and should we care?
Mar 24
•
Cremieux
45
2
6
Unlocking a Taxpayer-Funded Dataset
I digitized and modernized the National Collaborative Perinatal Project so that anyone can use it
Mar 19
•
Cremieux
80
9
8
One Weird Trick to Get Significant Results
Something everyone uses but no one knows how to use correctly provides strong evidence for p-hacking
Mar 13
•
Cremieux
50
7
5
Wearables Mostly Don't Work
The latest fad in nutrition and exercise just isn't that helpful for most people
Mar 11
•
Cremieux
69
1
4
Fast Fact Check: Does Hep B Vaccination Cause Autism?
Obviously not
Mar 5
•
Cremieux
33
2
4
© 2026 Cremieux
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts